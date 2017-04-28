Solicitor: “…insufficient evidence to support criminal charges”

The solicitor for Oconee-Anderson has decided no criminal charges are warranted in the case of a man who died after an encounter with security at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. Donald Keith Smith died March 6. 10th Solicitor David Wagner says he reviewed the state police investigation of Smith’s death, at the request of his counterpart in Greenville-Pickens, Walt Wilkins. Wagner announced his conclusions today saying, “The entire incident was captured on the hospital video system. I have reviewed the footage along with the rest of the SLED file, including eyewitness statements and the Coroner’s Report. After considering all of the information provided to me, I have determined there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges in this matter.” According to Wagner, Smith punched an officer in the face twice, and several security officers tried to restrain Smith. Medical professionals and other staff saw the officers secure Smith to a rolling bed, but then realized Smith had stopped breathing. Attempts to revive him failed. An autopsy determined Smith died of traumatic asphyxia with hypertensive heart disease and coronary vascular disease contributing factors.

