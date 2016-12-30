South Carolina and Ohio hospitals ratchet up Fiesta Bowl fervor

The Greenville Hospital System is “All-In” when it comes to the bid by the Clemson football Tigers to qualify for the national championship game. After the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University, tweeted photographs of babies wrapped in blankets that said, “Beat Clemson….” GHS made a similar move of its own. GHS responded by saying, “GHS is #ALLIN. Every baby born at GHS on Fiesta Bowl Saturday will receive their own #Clemson apparel. #GoTigers #BeatOhioState.” “We love all of our state’s collegiate sports teams, but we wanted to do something special for Clemson because this is a playoff game,” said Karen Potter, manager of public relations at GHS. “If Clemson makes it to the national championship, you may see some something similar happen on January 9.” GHS expects between 25 and 35 babies to be born at four of its hospitals on December 31. Those hospitals include Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital.

