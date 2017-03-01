South Carolina beef ambassadors

Two young Oconee women are official ambassadors to the South Carolina beef industry. What Lillie Nuttall and Tara Jenkins is no stretch for them, as they have backgrounds in agri business and active parts in their high school’s FFA chapter. Lillie is a student now at West-Oak High School and Tara is a recent graduate. We spoke to both this week for an interview that can be heard today on 101.7/WGOG NEWS. One question we asked is how a spokesman confronts the claim that by eating less red meat we are doing our healthier. Lillie said, “We have pamphlets with recipes that actually will show you the protein in red meat and give you recipes that are much healthier than hamburgers and different fried foods.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+