Special source credits ahead for developer

Oconee County will welcome a developer and his plans to build a housing development designed for college students at the eastern end of the county near the Clemson campus. County Council approved on first reading an ordinance and passed a resolution last night for a fee-in-place-of tax agreement and special source credits for the developer who has yet to be publicly identified. Richard Blackwell, economic developer recruiter, said he can’t identify the developer until the ordinance receives a final reading. The lack of available land for development closer to the Clemson campus and constraints on the city’s sewer system apparently have developers looking to develop in adjoining areas, such as Oconee County. Another complex of large student housing has been built in Oconee on property that once was home to a major J-P Stevens-West Point Pepperell textile plant. All council members voted yesterday, but Chairwoman Edda Cammick said there should be a limit at some point to county assistance for developers who build student housing in the county because high concentrations of students in one development create noise and pollution and require additional county services. But the council’s youngest member, Paul Cain, said Oconee County needs to welcome young people for they bring an energy and intelligence that can help an area prosper.

