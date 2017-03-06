Spike in abuse of prescription painkillers

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says an opioid epidemic has begun to exert a grip on South Carolina, so much that the abuse of prescription painkillers is over-taking methamphetamine as society’s top drug problem. Crenshaw expressed a worry today for the future and urged Walhalla Rotary Club members to become familiar with various painkillers such as lortab hydrocondone, among others, and know the potential danger. Still prescription painkillers have grown to big business even in a small state such as South Carolina where, for one year, the number of prescriptions practically equaled the state’s entire population.

