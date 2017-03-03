Staffing Oconee County museums

The Oconee Heritage Center at Walhalla received a boost with a vote yesterday by the county’s A-TAX Commission. The commissioners voted to recommend $40 thousand dollars worth of accommodations tax revenue to pay the costs of hiring staff to man the county museums in both Walhalla and Westminster. Right now, according to Leslie White, heritage center director, those museums rely on volunteers and it’s a struggle to keep the open for visitors. The recommendation is subject to the approval of the Oconee County Council.

