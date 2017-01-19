Staggered starts are headache for some parents

Delaying the start of the Oconee school day next year will mean scheduling complications for some parents. A waitress told 101.7/WGOG NEWS the difficulty for her in dropping off her daughter and then getting to work on time. The Oconee school trustees approached the decision with some trepidation this month, as they became aware that some parents are going to have issues balancing transportation with new class times. But district administrators have stressed that, in spite of later start times, the school buildings will remain open for parents to drop their kids off early and promise early-arriving students will be supervised and given the chance to study. School leaders see the later starts as one way to cut down on the time students ride buses. In some cases, the drivers will be asked to run double routes to cut down the time students spend on buses.

