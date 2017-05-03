Stanley Phillips

Westminster – Stanley Gene Phillips, 63, of 382 Blackjack Road, passed away May 1, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Care. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd, Suite 100, West Columbia, SC 29169 or to Lila Doyle Nursing Care, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+