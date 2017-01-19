State bank has funds to grant

The question arose at a Walhalla meeting today whether anyone in Oconee County could justify a transportation project worth at least $25 million. Chairman Sam Dickson of Oconee’s State “C” Fund Committee announced that he had received an invitation from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank inviting the committee to make application. But neither Dickson nor his fellow committee members, Tally Grant and Dick Cottingham, could readily come up with an idea for a transportation improvement project costing at least $25 million—which is a pre-requisite of the Transportation Infrastructure Bank Dickson offered the opinion that $25 million projects are more suited for heavier-congested areas of the state, such as Myrtle Beach. Still the invitation is out there, and it applies also to the county’s municipalities if they can justify such a project.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+