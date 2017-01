State business will be discussed during a public meeting next week in Westminster. The annual meeting of the Oconee Legislative Delegation takes places at 6 pm Thursday, February 9 at the Westminster Depot. Rep. Bill Sandifer, delegation chairman, says if you would like to address the delegation on any matter, call the office at 638-4237 for a place on the agenda. All requests to be placed on the agenda must be received by 5 pm Tuesday, February 7.

