All those hiring signs you see apparently are directed at a shrinking market of South Carolinians who want work. The state today reported the number of unemployed who are looking has dropped to below 100,000 and, for May, the jobless rate fell to 4.1%. Oconee’s jobless rate was 3.6%. Its number of unemployed actively seeking work totaled 1,233. May was a rare month in which Oconee tied Pickens at 3.6%.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+