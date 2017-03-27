State police to probe for Seneca fire cause

Seneca Fire Department now looks to the state police to pinpoint why an antique business burned at mid-day yesterday on E-N 1st Street. After evaluating what the fire department learned, Chief Jan Oliver said the decision was made to ask agents of the state Law Enforcement Division to go into the building to determine the cause. But Oliver says, for safety purposes, it may be necessary today to knock down the rafters in the building to ensure that state police personnel can go thru the building without risk. A man identified as the building owner told 101.7/WGOG NEWS that the building has been used for his antique store for the last two years. Many Seneca residents remember the building for its use as auto parts stores—both Carquest and Seneca Auto Parts. Oliver recounts what the call that alerted fire fighters to smoke: #274 :24 “…TIL NOW.” Oliver this morning said there is belief that the fire started in the back side of the large building in the shop area.

