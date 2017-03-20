Statewide conference to take place in Oconee

The South Carolina Federation of Museums has announced its 2018 annual conference will be held in Oconee County. Jennifer Moss, Assistant Curator at Oconee Heritage Center, was named Chair of the conference planning committee. “I have been working hard the past several years to encourage SCFM to allow Oconee host this conference. We have unique combinations of museums, historical and cultural sites, and natural outdoor beauty. We are excited to showcase Oconee County to these museum professionals from around the state,” says Moss. The South Carolina Federation of Museum’s mission is to serve, represent, advocate and promote the best interests of South Carolina museums thereby strengthening professional standards and procedures, facilitating communication, fostering inclusiveness and increasing professionalism and sustainability of institutional resources. The conference will be held in March 2018. Conference attendees will participate in tours of the county, learning sessions, and networking events.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+