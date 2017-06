Accreditation surveyors are expected to arrive within the next few months at the Oconee Memorial Hospital. Hunter Kome, president of the Oconee Medical Campus of GHS, says, “We have our route accreditation survey coming up sometime between now and November. It is always unannounced, but has to occur within three years of the previous survey.” At Oconee Memorial, the focus is to stay prepared.

