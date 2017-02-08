Stepped up anti-litter effort requested

“Let’s talk trash” is how a Seneca area resident began her remarks last night to the Oconee County Council. Elaine Masceri was able to engage council members about the need to do more than what’s now done to combat the countywide litter problem. One councilman, Paul Cain, said he will request increased deputy patrols in the area of Wells Highway and the Strawberry Farm Road, where Masceri says indiscriminate littering remains a problem despite clean up there. Masceri said it’s her opinion that the litterbugs are adults who are creating disgraceful scenes for everyone. And she suggested one way to help prosecute violators would be cameras to video trucks that violate the regulation requiring tarps to cover their loads. Councilman Wayne McCall said the State Transport Police will ticket violators, but the key is to catch them. About why people continue to litter, McCall said, “People don’t care. We are drowning in trash.”

