Fair Play, SC — Joe Steven Sherbert, 58, husband of Wanda Lee Goss Sherbert, of 325 South Davis Drive, Fair Play, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at his home.

A native of Taylors, SC, Mr. Sherbert was the son of Sara Ann Taylor Sherbert and the late Joe Thomas Sherbert. He was an electrician from RCA.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Sherbert is survived by his sons: Joe Dustin Sherbert (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC and Steven Chase Sherbert (Brittney) of Greenville, SC; step-sons: Michael Ray Rogers (Julia) of Oregon, Jason Carl Rogers (Kitty Certain) of Seneca, Joseph Jackson and Matthew Jackson both of the home; brothers: Thomas Anthony Sherbert (Cheryl) of Greenville; sister: Joeann Sherbert Shackleford of Greenville; one grandchild: Skyden Sherbert and two more on the way.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.