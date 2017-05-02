Stevenson: “I have 100% confidence in (Pruitt) him”

During last week’s town hall meeting at Oakway, two members of the board of Pioneer Rural Water sat silent as some in the audience questioned the accuracy of what Terry Pruitt, the Pioneer general manager, was saying about the project to build the treatment plant. But when asked today if the board has confidence in Pruitt, Chairman Barry Stevenson said, “I have 100% confidence in him. I have no reason to doubt that he would sway us in any way in what is best for Pioneer water.” And, for his part, Pruitt says town hall meetings in Oakway and Townville have been beneficial to Pioneer to explain further what has led the utility to build a plant that will allow it to make its own water and end wholesale contracts with Seneca and Westminster. A third town hall meeting will take place within two weeks. Pruitt says he’s optimistic heading into Thursday’s court hearing, at which the entities challenging the treatment plant project will make their case for an injunction to stop the project.

