Stolen Pickens County car found in Oconee County

A car stolen in Pickens County has been found in Oconee County. And the Sheriff’s Office has charged an Oconee resident with possession of a stolen vehicle. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Mary Joan Hamby, 50 years old, was booked into the Oconee Detention Center Sunday afternoon. Deputies located a Mitsubishui Lancer and, by checking the vehicle identification number, determined the car, valued around $18 thousand dollars, was stolen in Pickens County March 31.

