Stories abounded Sarturday in Walhalla

Stories abounded Saturday during a fish fry at Walhalla Middle School. The event is an annual get together of men who grew up in Walhalla and carry vivid memories of school life in the Oconee County seat of government. About 170 men attended this year’s event. Some of them drove from their homes in places such as Atlanta, Pawley’s Island, and Asheville. Many of them attended school in the late 40’s, the 50’s, and 60’s. Randy Abbott Jr. says he other organizers are making a concerted effort to attract some of Walhalla’s more recent graduates to keep alive this social tradition.

