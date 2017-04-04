Storm report

Red Cross volunteers came to the assistance of a Seneca area family whose home was damaged when storms passed through the area. Two adults and two children on Lagoon Drive received comfort kits and financial assistance for temporary lodging. By 5:30 p.m. Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative had 383 members without electric service. They included 17 in Oconee County and 356 in Pickens County. The cooperative sustained six broken poles related to the storm damage. One outage in the northern Pickens County community of Pumpkintown had 339 members lost service because of a broken three-phase pole. Outages were expected to be repaired by 9:00 p.m. The Seneca Branch library closed early—the result power outages in Seneca. The “Let’s Talk About It” book discussion scheduled was postponed until Monday, April 17.

