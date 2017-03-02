Stormy night keeps Oconee 9-1-1 on the go!

Lightning is believed to have struck the remains of the former textile mill last night at Newry. Oconee 9-1-1 reported the fire at the tail end of the storm and it attracted fire fighters from several county stations. We have an unconfirmed report that the fire occurred in the elevator shaft of the old building last used as a textile maker in the 1970s. In Seneca last night, the backside of a rental home caught fire on Randle Circle near S. Oak Street. The fire penetrated part of the roof. No one one hurt. Since 6 last night, according to Charlie King of Oconee Emergency Services, Oconee 911 received more than 230 calls for service. The vast majority of these have been related to the thunderstorm that passed through the area. Walhalla Fire Department counted one dozen calls for service. Most involved downed trees and lines across rights-of-way.

