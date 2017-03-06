Student teacher lost all possesions in home fire

A student teacher at Seneca’s Northside Elementary School, Danny Hall (right), was forced recently to re-build his life when a home fire destroyed his possessions. Seneca teachers and staff came thru, however, with donations of clothing, gift cards, teaching supplies, among other items. They did it under the aegis OneSeneca–a collaboration that works together for the betterment of Seneca education. The Oconee School District is proud of Hall. While he was a third grader at the Kellett Elementary School, Hall came into contact with a teacher who proved inspirational. Hall credits Mrs. Walker with inspiring him to go into the teaching profession.

