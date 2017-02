Students in Seneca have been singled out by the Rotary Club for their achievements. Here are the Seneca Rotary’s Students of the Month for February: Itzel Calderon Pena of Blue Ridge Elementary; Aiden Welton of Ravenel Elementary, Mahkia Craig of Northside Elementary, Logan Black of Ravenel Elementary; and Destiny Ellenburg of Seneca High.

