Students learn principals of air density

A research project by seventh grade science classes at Seneca Middle School taught students the principles of air density. The freezing temps following the recent snowfall gave students the chance to launch homemade air balloons made of panels of colorful tissue paper. Teachers Eddie Chavis and Deborah Bellflower supervised the burner, fueled by small tanks of propane gas which inserted hot air into the balloons. The balloons rose as the hot air encountered colder layers of air. Some of the balloons soared beyond school grounds and immediate neighborhoods. If you find evidence of the balloons, you are asked to contact the school at 886-4455.

