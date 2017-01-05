Successful rescue of hiker

After a long night of searching and planning, a distressed hiker was safely rescued from a rock ledge at Table Rock in Pickens County. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC HART), partnered with the SC Air National Guard, hoisted the hiker off the Pumpkintown Rock section of the mountain. The SCHART team focuses heavily on training and the speed of the operation. Within less than 15 minutes of the helicopter’s arrival, ground units guided the rescuers to the hiker’s location and hoisted him to safety. An ambulance waiting nearby provided a warm and comfortable environment to begin evaluating the hiker’s condition. According to Pickens County Emergency Management,

the victim has been transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

