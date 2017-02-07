Support for water research projects among Clemson requests

Clemson University administrators told a state House Ways and Means subcommittee that they favor expanding water research capability so state agencies and municipalities have the information they need to make sound water-policy decisions. George Askew, vice president of Clemson Public Service and Agriculture, told the subcommittee that a complete understanding of the state’s water resources was the only way to plan for the future and avoid the same water problems experienced in the western U.S. In the summer of 2015, a massive heat wave and drought destroyed much of South Carolina’s corn crop. “We are feast or famine when it comes to water in South Carolina,” Askew said. “South Carolina has an opportunity, working with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Forestry Commission and Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), to be prepared long term and understand what we have for water resources, our current demands, future demands and future limitations.” Clemson already works on crop irrigation systems, forested watershed management, water quality issues, water treatment and data analysis of the state’s water resources. The university seeks $2.5 million to hire staff and scientists and $7 million to renovate an existing 34,000 square foot facility to house faculty, staff, labs and virtual meeting spaces. Clemson Extension is also seeking $1.5 million to rebuild statewide extension programs that are still lagging from budget cuts during the recession.

