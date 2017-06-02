Surfing the internet can provide costly

An internet site entered by an Oconee County resident offered women looking for men. That resident wound up sending thousands of dollars in what the Oconee Sheriff’s Office considers a scam. The Oconeean sent a text to the site, only to receive one back accusing him of texting a minor female. He later got another text from someone who claimed to be a law enforcement investigator who promised to make the matter go away if the Oconeean sent money by Western Union. The person sent the money. Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt says, “As the Sheriff’s Office has stated previously, we advise all of our citizens to be extremely careful about what websites they visit and their purposes for visiting those websites. We do not discourage anyone from their enjoyment of surfing the internet and visiting their favorite websites, however, we strongly encourage our citizens to be extremely careful about what personal information they share on any websites and/or to individuals they do not know. With that in mind, be cognizant about your conduct and what you say to someone as that information could be used to blackmail the sender. If you are threatened in anyway via the internet and/or on your social media sites, the Sheriff’s Office recommends that you stop all communication, save the information you have and contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. Also, remember that law enforcement will not request that you send money to resolve a complaint between parties or to clear any arrest warrants. Finally, never pay any money out to individual(s) if you think it is a scam since that may further embolden the scammer to make further requests for money.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+