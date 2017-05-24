Susan Ramey to have voice at “PMPA”

Westminster Councilwoman Susan Ramey gets a voice on the board that makes policy for the city’s wholesale electric power supplier. Mayor Brian Ramey announced last night that, because of obligations, he is stepping down as the city’s alternate representative to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. City Administrator Chris Carter serves as the Westminster voting delegate to the board. Susan Ramey said she’s willing to accept appointment and plans to take time off from work to attend the monthly PMPA meetings in Greer.

