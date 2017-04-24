Suspect wanted by Seneca police apprehended in Alabama

A young Seneca man for whom the city police hold arrest warrants was picked up during a traffic stop early this morning in Calhoun County, Alabama. According to John Covington, the Seneca police chief, his department will work thru an extradition process to bring Israel Glenn back to stand trial on charges related to the wounding of two people last Tuesday at the Blue Ridge Park Field. The Seneca police used a tip and alerted Alabama authorities that Glenn might in their jurisdiction and trying to evade arrest.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+