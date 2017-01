Suspicious package causes stir, but proves harmless

A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE CAUSEd A STIR IN TOCCOA, Georgia BUT IT TURNed OUT TO BE HARMLESS. TOCCOA POLICE CHIEF TIM JARRELL SAYS OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE ARMED FORCES CAREER CENTER LOCATED AT THE WAL-MART SHOPPING CENTER IN TOCCOA IN THE 11 A.M. HOUR THURSDAY. JARRELL SAYS The BUSINESS WAS ALSO NOT EXPECTING A PACKAGE. THERE WERE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE RETURN ADDRESS.JARRELL SAYS ALL OF THE FACTS AVAILABLE TO POLICE RAISED ENOUGH RED FLAGS TO CONSIDER THIS A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE ANDto ACT ACCORDINGLY. POLICE SET UP A PERIMETER, EVACUATING APPROXIMATELY NINE BUSINESSES NEARBY AND required the removal of VEHICLES MOVED FROM THE ADJACENT PARKING LOT. HOWEVER, BUSINESS AND PARKING AT WAL-MART WAS NOT AFFECTED. A BOMB-DETECTING K-9 FOUND NOTHING IN the VEHICLES. THEN, GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION BOMB TECHNICIANS INSPECTED THE DEVICE and DETERMINed IT DID NOT HAVE EXPLOSIVES OR A DETONATOR. JARRELL SAYS THAT NO BOMB THREAT WAS MADE TO ANYONE AND POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING HOW AND WHY THE PACKAGE ENDED UP AT THE RECRUITING CENTER. THE ALL CLEAR CAME AFTER ABOUT 90 MINUTES, JUST BEFORE 1 P.M.

