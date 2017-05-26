Sweepstakes scams reported in Oconee

Two instances of Oconeeans being told they had won large prizes, if only they will first send upfront money are evidence to the Sheriff’s Office that the art of scamming is alive and well. And, according to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, the public should take caution to protect from becoming victims. One Oconeean was told by a caller purporting to represent the American Cash Rewards Sweepstakes Company that he had won 5.5 million dollars and a new luxury vehicle, provided he send a MoneyGram, worth $650 dollars to cover the car insurance costs. In a second incident, another Oconeean said he was contacted by someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller asked several questions and requested a MoneyGram for $75 to cover the processing fees for a prize. According to the Sheriff’s Office, by calling a number back that is tied to a scam, you could set yourself up for future scams. You can always Google a number to see if a number has been tied to a scam. Scammers manipulate the phone lines through a process of Caller ID spoofing to make it appear that they may be calling from a local number or from one inside the state or from inside the country. And be wary of anyone who asks you to pay fees on a prepaid card. Legitimate businesses and organizations do not require any payments using prepaid cards.

