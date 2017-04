Clemson holds a symposium on deadly drugs in South Carolina at 5:30 today in the Hendrix Center’s McKissick Theatre. “Deadly Drugs in the Palmetto State: Opiates—an Epidemic?” will explore the effects of opiate drugs and what campuses and communities can do to respond. Faculty and student speakers will join health care professionals and recovery therapists to address the rising death toll in the state, particularly along the I-85 corridor.

