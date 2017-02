A Wednesday afternoon car accident took the life of a 62-year old man, about two miles from his home. John Charles Papendick was at the wheel of a 2007 Toyota 4 Runner and driving alone when the accident occurred at 3:35 on Choehee Valley Road near White Oak Farms Road. Coroner Karl Addis said Papendick died at the scene of head trauma. The highway patrol investigated.

