“Taste of the World” tomorrow night at Westminster school
A “Taste of the World” event takes place tomorrow night at the Orchard Park Elementary School in Westminster. Principal Josh Wittrock says this night is devoted to highlighting the elementary school’s instruction in multiple foreign languages, as well as sampling the taste of some international cuisines. According to Wittrock, his school’s motivation reflects what the state wants in its “Profile of a Graduate” and how it applies to foreign language instruction.