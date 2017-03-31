Teaching trip for Oconeeans in Romania

The literacy coach at Westminster Elementary School, Jeni Clay, will spend her week of spring break helping to teach counterparts in Romania in southeast Europe. Clay and five other educators, including two retired Oconee School District employees, will work with teaching staffs at Romania’s Ruth School, as well as with other schools in two nearby villages. Clay decided to involve students at Westminster Elementary. She met with the school’s student council and they decided to call the project “Kids Helping Kids: From Westminster to Romania”. The kids are donating colored markers, erase boards, post it notes, and index cards.,

