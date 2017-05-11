Tech presents 628 degrees, diplomas and certificates

Tri-County Tech graduates were told last night that they are the real future of a great America, and that they join graduates from all across this country to begin creating the economy of tomorrow. Thomas Strange, senior director of Research and Development for Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) in Liberty, addressed Tri-County Class of 2017. Six hundred and twenty eight received degrees, diplomas and certificates at the spring commencement held at the T. Ed Garrison Arena. Strange has an extensive background in materials science and is the author of 45 patents and numerous papers over the last three decades, covering all aspects of power component development. Over the last 20 years at Abbott, he and his team have been introducing new technologies that continue to define state of the art in implantable medical devices for both pacing and arrhythmia correction.

