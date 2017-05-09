Tech recognizes gradiate Taylor Thrasher Bell

It’s graduation time tonight for Tri-County Technical College. One of tonight’s graduates is Taylor Thrasher Bell, 24 years old, married woman,, the mother of a three-year-old daughter, and someone worked two full-time L.P.N. jobs while completing her R.N. degree. Taylor Thrasher Bell will receive her fourth Tri-County degree today (May 9) at the College’s spring graduation ceremony. Over the past seven years, she earned medical assisting, LPN and associate in science degrees. She has landed a full-time position with AnMed‘s ER and will begin working in June pending the results of her licensure exam.

