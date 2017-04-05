Tech seeks no dollar increase from Oconee

If Oconee County will apply the required tax millage to produce $1.5 million for Tri-County Technical College, that allocation will meet the county’s contribution to the college that serves the counties of Oconee, Anderson and Pickens. Dr. Ronnie Booth, college president, presented Tech’s new budget request and expressed satisfaction that $1,512,000 will cover physical plant operations, capital renovations, and bond support. He also said the college looks forward to greater service to Oconee County thru Tech’s first county campus. Booth is looking to June to break ground for the project inside the Information and Technology Park on highway 11.

