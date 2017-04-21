Tech spring concert tonight

Tri-County Technical College’s spring concert will feature selections tonight from current and modern Broadway hits. The Tech Chorus and Jazz Band will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Parker Auditorium on the Pendleton Campus. The concert is free and open to the public. Although the concert is free, donations to the College’s Music Scholarship Fund are welcome. The goal is to raise money for an endowed scholarship that will benefit students who want to enroll in the chorus class but cannot afford it.

