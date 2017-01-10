Technology upgrade for Oconee high schools

Oconee school trustees made quick work of their agenda so that they were able to watch all of the national championship game. The highlight of their meeting was saved for the end when Steve Hanvey, assistant superintendent for operations, announced a technology upgrade to allow all high school students to have their own computer device for both classroom work and homework. The school district will use Chromebook technology as the preferred device and intends, when funding allows, extending it to other grades. Hanvey credited Joe Rukat, the new trustee, for laying the groundwork during his work as the district’s information technology director.

