Teenager missing!

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Seneca area teenager who was staying with her maternal grandmother in Anderson County for visitation and cannot be located. The teenager, 15 year old Caroline Sally Hand, lives with her father in the Seneca area. She was visiting with her grandmother and was supposed to be returned to her father yesterday at 5pm; however, Caroline was not returned at that time. Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder abuse investigator for the Sheriff’s Office, was notified earlier this morning by deputies after they visited with the father. At the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office went to the grandmother’s home at an address on Winding River Drive in Anderson County, but the grandmother, 67 year old Sally Geiger Brainerd, and Caroline were not at the residence. Deputies continued to follow up on any possible leads and information but so far, Caroline and her grandmother have not been located. Deputies are concerned due to the fact that Caroline does have health problems and only had enough medication to last thru the late afternoon hours yesterday. Caroline’s information and physical description have been entered into the National Crimes Information Center database. Caroline is a white female, 5’4” tall, 122 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She does have a scar above one of her eyes that is a half-moon shape. According to Sgt. Rice in the conversations with the father, Caroline shies away from contact with people that she does not know.

