Tennyson Chappell

Easley – Tennyson Reed Chappell, 20, of 320 Rochford Drive, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017. A celebration of life service will be held 4 pm, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Mauldin United Methodist Church and a funeral service will be held 9 am, Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Easley. Entombment will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Powdersville High School Athletic Department (Men’s Basketball), 145 Hood Road, Greenville, SC 29611. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

