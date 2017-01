Walhalla, SC— Teresa Dale Moss, 52, of 142 Broome Circle, Walhalla passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at her home.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, January 23, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+