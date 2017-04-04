Terry Whitfield

Pendleton – Terry Ronald Whitfield, 57, husband of Arlene Black Whitfield, 432 Seawright Drive, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Thursday, April 6, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 6724 Hwy 24, Townville, SC 29689. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

