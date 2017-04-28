Starting Monday, Walhalla fire fighters will test and flush more than 200 hydrants in and around the city. This maintenance activity helps to reveal problems and to ensure the hydrants produce the needed water to fight fires. The tests are also a requirement of the Insurance Service Office whose ratings influence private property insurance rates. A drawback of the testing is that there can be temporary pressure drops and discolored water. Running your water four to five minutes can relieve the discoloration. To avoid staining washed clothing, the fire department recommends holding off clothes washing until the discolored water goes away.

