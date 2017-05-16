Testimony underway in sex crime trial

A guidance counselor took the stand first in an Oconee trial, in which the defendant is accused of criminal sexual conduct with an elementary school girl. On trial at the Courthouse is Jaimie Sabio Obregon, who was described to the jury as a friend of the girl’s family. The Blue Ridge Elementary guidance counselor began to explain how she and her school become aware of accusations that the girl had been inappropriately touched, but Obregon’s attorney objected on grounds of hearsay. Prosecutor Catherine Wyse told the judge she plans to introduce part of a video recording in which another counselor interviewed the victim about the alleged inappropriate behavior. At the judge’s recommendation, the prosecution agreed to transcribe an approximate 10-minute portion of the video to help the jury follow along while the video is played.

