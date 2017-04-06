The 16th “Operation Infinity” is underway

If you see a police car in your neighborhood, chances are the cop is looking for Oconeeans named in 32 arrest warrants. The Sheriff’s Office 16th “Operation Infinity”—with the help of two municipal police departments—is underway across Oconee County. By 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon, nine people had been arrested. Some of them are being accused of unlawful neglect of children and attempts to buy pseudo ephedrine about the legal limits. Sheriff Crenshaw says, “For those who are using drugs and want to get clean, there is help available at no cost to you. If you are distributing drugs in the county, your next sale could be the one that sends you to jail. We will continue our efforts to make it difficult as possible to engage in this illegal trade.”

