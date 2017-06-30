The baton is passed to Nancy Bock

The job of publicist for the Seneca Lions Club has been passed by Jim Atkinson to Nancy Bock. Atkinson has been the radio voice for years of the many public services of the Lions. It’s now the duty of Nancy Bock, who introduced herself today on 101.7/WGOG. Whether it’s the sale of brooms or a pancake breakfast, the Lions remain active in buying eyeglasses for those in need. Publicist Bock is not all who’s new with the Seneca Lions Club. There’s a new club president, businessman Robert Whiteside. You can learn more about the Lions Club and its activities by attending one of their free dinner meetings. The next one will be 5:45 pm Tuesday, July 25 at the Ye Olde Sandwich Shop Restaurant.

