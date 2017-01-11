“The Bill of Rights and You” exhibit in Oconee

Oconee Heritage Center is one of only 18 museums across South Carolina to host a new pop-up exhibit from the National Archives, The Bill of Rights and You, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document. The Bill of Rights and You explores the origins of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution (collectively known as the Bill of Rights), illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens, and looks at how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments. The Bill of Rights and You invites visitors to connect directly with the people, places, and events that mark this historic document’s evolution. This exhibit runs through February 28, 2017. On January 26th at 6pm Clemson University Political Science professor Dr. Joseph Stewart will present I Have the Right to…: The Bill of Rights in Perspective, a lecture discussing the importance and legacy of the Bill of Rights. This program is FREE to attend. Oconee Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-5pm and by special appointment. Oconee Heritage Center is located at 123 Brown’s Square Dr., Walhalla, SC. The Bill of Rights and You is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration, and traveled by the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service (NATES). This exhibition was developed in collaboration with the National Archives’ National Outreach Initiative to commemorate the 225th Anniversary of the Bill of Rights. The exhibition is presented in part by AT&T, Seedlings Foundation, and the National Archives Foundation. This exhibit is brought in collaboration with the South Carolina Humanities Council and the Federation of State Humanities Councils.

