The choice of the word “impasse” was incorrect

Seneca’s Ed Halbig says 101.7/WGOG’s headline “Seneca Re-zoning at an impasse” was incorrect. A dictionary definition says impasse is a predicament affording no obvious escape, but Halbig actually told 101.7/WGOG NEWS, that the city planning commission would like more information before making a recommendation. He is correct and the mistake belongs to 101.7/WGOG NEWS. W are happy to correct it. The truth is that the planning commission has requested more information about the application to re-zone property off Indian Oaks Road and is likely to act its meeting next month.

